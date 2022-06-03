Analysts Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $21.25

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

XHR stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $18,914,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

