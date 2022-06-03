Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.37.

FB stock opened at $198.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.88. The company has a market capitalization of $538.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

