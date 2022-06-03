Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of ACHR opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,853,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $22,200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,936 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

