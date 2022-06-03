Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.71.

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

