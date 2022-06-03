Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Given New $190.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.43.

NYSE IIPR opened at $136.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.26. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.78. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

