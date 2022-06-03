Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $186.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $173.13 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $154.31 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

