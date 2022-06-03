Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

