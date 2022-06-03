Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Local Bounti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.30.
Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $12.87.
Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
