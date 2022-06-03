Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Owens & Minor worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 597,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after buying an additional 77,399 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $33.69 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

