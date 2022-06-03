JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $14,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 107,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 2,769.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

