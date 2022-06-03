JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 29,581 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ALLETE by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 384,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 66,742 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ALLETE by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

ALLETE stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.71%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

