JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 65,424 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 559,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $24.20 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.