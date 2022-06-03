Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

