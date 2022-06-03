FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTEV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group alerts:

Shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.