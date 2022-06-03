Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,014 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPRT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

