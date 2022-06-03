Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMSF. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $992.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $504,597.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,008.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $952,238.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

