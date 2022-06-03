Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,123 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 208,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $2,255,000.

Shares of BATS:IGHG opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

