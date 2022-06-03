Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 33,413.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $23.34.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

