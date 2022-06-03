Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,592 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

