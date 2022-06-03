Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $300,000 in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $12,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTD stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

