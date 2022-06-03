Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

ON24 stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,621 shares of company stock worth $1,394,460. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.