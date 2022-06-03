Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Up 8.2%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.74. 45,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,092,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.