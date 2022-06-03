RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 165,580 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

