Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.07. Oil States International shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 26,754 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $490.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 3.20.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $164.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.77 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

