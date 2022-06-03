Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.33

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 58833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embark Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.