Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 26636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 1,820,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth $10,799,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

