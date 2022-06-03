Short Interest in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Declines By 16.8%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,628,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $116.58 on Friday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

About LCI Industries (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.