Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $2.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endo International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

ENDP stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $135.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Endo International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

