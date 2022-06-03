Antonio Zuazo Sells 2,999 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE DG opened at $224.72 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.28 and a 200-day moving average of $221.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.92.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.