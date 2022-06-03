Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 10.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 18,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 391,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

