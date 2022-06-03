Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Down 5.1%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.58. Approximately 3,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 548,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $952.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 357.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 11.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

