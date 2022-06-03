Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 10.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.87. 18,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 391,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.