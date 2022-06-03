Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.70

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 7130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

KRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 289.23%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.