Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.77

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $538.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

