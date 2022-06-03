Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.77

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 1216961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWN. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

