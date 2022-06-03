Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Down 8%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) traded down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.54. 14,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 648,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

