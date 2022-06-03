Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 8%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.13. 15,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 715,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 209,676 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

