Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. 20,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 857,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 58,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.