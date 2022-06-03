Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 4%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 197,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,737,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

FSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 245,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

