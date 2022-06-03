HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 5.4%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 3,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 465,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

HPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.