Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.73.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,386,000 after purchasing an additional 107,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

