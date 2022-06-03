CIBC Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.36.

TSE:LB opened at C$42.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 34.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

