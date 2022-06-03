Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,830,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 35,911,800 shares.The stock last traded at $4.14 and had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

