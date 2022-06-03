WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$172.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.83.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.15. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.