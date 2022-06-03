American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading 4.1% Higher

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.44. 72,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,937,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.