Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 20,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 525,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
NRGV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08.
Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.