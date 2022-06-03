LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LTC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $38.48 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 93.7% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $9,948,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LTC Properties by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

