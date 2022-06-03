Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Red River Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.76. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 32.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Crowell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 110.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 173.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

