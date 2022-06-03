Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.36.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$42.92 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

