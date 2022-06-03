Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.82 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Matthews International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
